DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Dodge City Days is roping in large crowds this year with several events and daily rodeos, but this weekend is your last chance to enjoy the fun.

The rodeo is one of the key draws to Dodge City Days.

It’s a dream come true for one rodeo clown.

“There’s over 600 PRCA rodeos out there and Dodge City one of the top 5 in the whole United States so it’s a bucket list rodeo,” said Rodeo Clown Backflip Johnny.

One visitor came all the way from Germany, just to check it out.

“Well, actually we came specifically for the Dodge City Days,” said the man from Germany.

With about 100 thousand people coming through Dodge City during the 10 day event, the city brings in around ten million dollars.

“That helps support local, our local stores, our local shops, all of our hotels, all of our places so it’s a big event for Dodge City,” said Dodge City Days Chairman John Bogner.

Organizers are gearing up for the final weekend of Dodge City Days with plenty of activities.

“There’s dinner theaters going on, there’s kid things, yesterday we had a wacky trike race where it was a corporate trike race,” said President R.C. Trotter of Dodge City Roundup.

The five nights of rodeo end Sunday night with the finals and Backflip Johnny said he is happy to be apart of such a huge event.

“It’s a fun atmosphere and you have some of the best cowboys in the world,” he said.

The Schedule and all the details can be found online at Dodgecitydays.org

