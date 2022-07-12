DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Some Kansas families will not have to pay enrollment fees this school year.

On Monday, the Dodge City Board of Education voted in favor of eliminating them for all students in Kindergarten through 12th grade, effective immediately. This includes fees for textbooks and learning materials.

The superintendent says the decision came after a discussion about the large number of families who qualify for free or reduced meals, adding that this could help ease the financial burden for many.

“I’m certain that it will be appreciated far and wide by a large majority of our community, and it has to benefit families, especially in the times we’re dealing with now. And we care very much about all of our families, and we want to do the best we can,” said Fred Dierksen, USD 443 Superintendent.

The district is among the highest in the state for students on free and reduced meals, as well as ‘at-risk students.’

“So the simple discussion was that this would be good not only for some families in our community but for all families, and it was sheer economics that we came up with the decision,” said Dierksen.

Dierksen says that parents are still required to apply for the free or reduced lunch program and that the district is also working on a plan to reimburse anyone who has already paid enrollment fees.