DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Dodge City Police Department (DCPD) is looking for a person of interest in a fatal stabbing.

According to the DCPD, they were dispatched to the fatal stabbing at 8:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 17, in the 2800 block of 6th Ave in Dodge City.

Upon arrival, officers say they found 24-year-old Christian Zamora, of Dodge City, suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to an area hospital and later died from his injuries.

Aaron Andres Arreola (Courtesy: Dodge City Police Department)

The DCPD is asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest, 27-year-old Aaron Andres Arreola, for questioning.

According to the DCPD, Arreola was last seen driving a black 2013 Cadillac CTS with the Kansas tag “DEDPULL.”

If located, the DCPD asks that you call 911 immediately.