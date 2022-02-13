June Bidleman (Photo provided by Dodge City Police Department)

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Police believe they have solved a cold case dating back to March 1985. Someone beat, sexually assaulted and murdered 58-year-old June Bidleman at the old Welcome Inn Motel in Dodge City.

There were many clues, but authorities always found themselves at a dead end. Fast forward to 2022, and police feel they know who did it, but it’s too late to prosecute him.

Dodge City Police say their “person of interest” is someone officers interviewed 37 years ago. But, between some “misinformation” and a lack of a follow-up with some witnesses, officers got the original suspect description wrong.

“It stays in your mind, you know, you just don’t forget,” Marcus Coover, Bidleman’s son, said.

March 23, 1985, Coover got a phone call from his sister.

“She just said my, our mother was murdered.”

Bidleman worked part-time at the Welcome Inn Motel. Authorities found her body in the back office.

“It’s always in the back of your mind,” Coover said. “You hope somebody would be prosecuted for this.”

Police have 11 binders of information on the 1985 murder in Dodge City. (Courtesy Dodge City Police Department)

Decades passed, the name of the motel changed, and police had 11 binders full of information in the case files but no suspect. Then, a fresh set of eyes took over the case. Dodge City Police Captain Colleen Brooks reopened the case in 2013 after taking a phone call from the family.

“We had a duty and an obligation to the family to make this right,” Brooks said.

When she was combing through the 11 binders, she found something in an officer’s report that stood out to her, which didn’t stand out to previous investigators.

“I really don’t know where the breakdown occurred, but just seeing those couple of lines that he wrote down and finding that out was like oh, my gosh!” she said.

While Brooks would not say what was in that officer’s report, she told KSN that in 1985, officers interviewed a man who they’re now calling a “person of interest.” However, for some reason, officers never followed up with him.

Crime scene photo from 1985. (Courtesy Dodge City Police Department)

Screengrab of KSN’s video from the 1985 Dodge City murder investigation. (KSN Photo)

Crime scene photo from 1985. (Courtesy Dodge City Police Department)

Crime scene photo of motel front office, 1985. (Courtesy Dodge City Police Department)

Crime scene photo of the motel office from 1985. (Courtesy Dodge City Police Department)

Crime scene photo of motel registration area, 1985. (Courtesy Dodge City Police Department)

Crime scene photo of motel back office where crime happened in 1985. (Courtesy Dodge City Police Department)

Crime scene photo outside back door of motel, 1985. (Courtesy Dodge City Police Department)

Crime scene photo of back of the motel, 1985. (Courtesy Dodge City Police Department)

Police recently interviewed another man who said the two of them had been drinking on the night of the murder, and he dropped off the “person of interest” at the Welcome Inn Motel.

“That person was not in the room and did not witness what occurred, but that person was with him that night and was able to line up a lot of things that made sense,” Brooks said. “There’s also other physical evidence on him that we didn’t know about, but that we found through a tiny little piece … on a patrol officer’s report.”

During KSN’s interview with Coover, we discovered a new piece of information that investigators did not know. We asked him if he knew his mother’s favorite watering hole.

“Oh, it was when they had the, what’s the restaurant there on the west end of town? It was brand new,” Coover asked Brooks.

“The Dodge House,” she said.

“Yes! The Dodge House. It was all brand new, and that’s where everybody hung out and then the Cowtown,” Coover said.

“I didn’t know that she had frequented that bar until just a few minutes ago,” Brooks said.

She said the “person of interest” was also a regular at the Dodge House.

“That makes so much sense,” Brooks said. “So then, when he walks in and sees her, he’s like, ‘Ah!’ Right? ‘I’ve had my eye on you for a long time.'”

KSN asked Brooks if the “person of interest” would have had a motive for the crime.

“For whatever reason, he appeared to have a bizarre sexual interest in older women and also a hatred for women at the same time, and also possibly, based on what I’ve got from the family, his family, it sounds to me like maybe some undiagnosed mental health, mental health illness going on,” she said.

By the time police identified the “person of interest,” he was already dead. He died in 2018. Police won’t tell KSN his name, only that he lived in Kansas and lived in the Dodge City area at the time of the murder.

“He was basically indigent at the end of his life and had nothing,” Brooks said.

Police have no DNA and no confession, so KSN asked how they could be sure about the “person of interest.”

“That’s the part I can’t share with you,” Brooks said.

So will Coover and the rest of Bidleman’s family have closure?

“I believe so, yes,” he said.

While he and the rest of the family feel they will never get their day in court, they credit Brooks for her persistence and for answering their calls for justice.

“Went home and told my wife, I said, ‘I believe I met a lady that will solve this murder. I believe I met her today,’ and she did,” Coover said, getting emotional.

Brooks said the case is still open. She added that the department plans to release new information about this “person of interest” as the department investigates his past.

