Dodge City welcomes new U.S. Citizens

DODGE CITY, KS—Around 200 people had their lives changed Thursday.

Representing 36 different countries, they filled a room and became U.S. Citizens.

“It’s a pretty liberating in a sense,” said New U.S. Citizen, Maximilian Beissel.

More often this takes place in either Wichita of Kansas City.

But the Southwest Kansas Coalition teamed up with U.S. Immigrations Services to hold proceedings here, to make things more convenient for southwest Kansas residents.

“The cost of driving to wichita and taking off a day’s work, it’s very taxing on our immigrant population,” said Abbey Martin, the city’s public information specialist.

Beissel, who is from Germany, said he is excited to finally call the United States his home.

“I’ve been at this for 15 years or longer,” he said. “It feels amazing to be done with this and to finally be apart of this great community and country.”

There have been two naturalization proceedings in Dodge City in the last five years.

Officials say the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services hope to hold more in the future.