WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Dodge City woman was hospitalized on Saturday after the vehicle she was riding in was involved in a crash with a semi.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says the crash happened around 6:44 a.m. on Kansas Highway 54 near Highway 160.

The woman was one of four people riding in a Chevrolet Traverse when a man driving a semi truck turned left onto Highway 54 and failed to see their car.

The semi crashed into the passenger side area between the front axle of the car. The driver was not injured.

Three of the four in the Traverse were uninjured, while the Dodge City woman was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries.