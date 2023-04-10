(NEXSTAR) – Following a shooting that left six dead, including three children, at The Covenant School in Nashville, there have been renewed calls to have armed teachers in schools. Some states have already enacted laws allowing this, while others are hoping to do so.
In 2013, just a few months after the deadly Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, South Dakota became the first state to enact a law allowing school employees to carry guns, The New York Times reports.
Since then, roughly 30 states have enacted similar legislation, according to data collected by the Giffords Law Center.
Only 16 states currently prohibit teachers from carrying a firearm: Alabama, California, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Mississippi, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin, as well as the District of Columbia.
Tennessee allows teachers at private schools to carry if that school gives them permission but doesn’t allow it in most public schools. Before March’s school shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville, some state lawmakers were pushing a bill that would have expanded gun-carrying access for teachers, WKRN reports. Out of respect for the victims, lawmakers delayed debating the bill.
Mississippi lawmakers recently passed a bill that would allow armed, trained teachers within its schools. It awaits approval from Governor Tate Reeves.
For those states that do allow teachers to carry, many require them to have permission from the school or district if they are part of a certain program or if they have a concealed carry license.
In Alabama, for example, some school administrators are allowed to have a firearm on campus if they complete certain training through the state’s sentry program and there isn’t a school resource officer available, according to a report by the RAND Corporation.
For Kansas, teachers who are specifically authorized in writing by the superintendent of any unified school district or the chief administrator of any accredited nonpublic school may carry a firearm. This falls under the Senate Substitute for House Bill 2052.
Oklahoma lawmakers recently passed a bill that would add a concealed carry license to the list of licenses teachers could get in order to be armed on campus, according to KFOR. The bill passed the House and has been sent to the Senate.
Lawmakers in Indiana, where teachers are allowed to carry firearms, are hoping to pass legislation that would create training standards for teachers and have the state pay for educators to undergo handgun training, WXIN reports. The bill passed the House and was sent to the Senate in February.
If schools have security that is non-law enforcement, most states have elected to allow them to carry firearms, according to Giffords Law Center’s report. As with arming teachers, most states require the school or school district to grant permission for the security guard to carry. The exceptions include Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, and Nevada, which allow it without permission.
Washington state will only allow it if the security officer has completed training equivalent to that received by law enforcement. Virginia allows non-law enforcement security to have a firearm at religious schools with authorization from the school but prohibits it at public schools.
Those states that do not allow non-law enforcement security personnel to carry on school grounds are Alabama, Maine, Nebraska, North Carolina, Rhode Island, West Virginia, and Wisconsin, according to data collected by Giffords Law Center.
Four of those states – Maine, Nebraska, West Virginia, and Wisconsin – currently have laws that do not allow any non-law enforcement security, teachers, or other school employees to carry on campus. West Virginia does, however, allow people with concealed carry permits to bring firearms onto public college and university campuses.
Hawaii, according to the Giffords Law Center, has no legislation related to arming teachers or other individuals on school campuses.
While there is little evidence to be had from studies on the efficacy of arming teachers against potential school shooters, the idea that ‘good guys with guns stop bad guys’ may not actually be the case.
In a review of states that enacted right-to-carry handgun laws between the 1970s and mid-2010s, Stanford University found a 13-15% increase in violent crimes in the 10 years after the legislation was passed.
In some cases, like the 1999 Columbine High School shooting, armed guards were at the school but unable to stop the shooters, CNN reports.
Gifford’s Law Center: Guns in K–12 Schools: Security, Teachers, and Staff
|State
|Does state law allow non-law enforcement school security to carry?195
|Does state law allow carry by teachers?
|Does state law allow carry by other school employees?
|Alabama
|No (see footnote for detail) 196
|No (see footnote for details)197
|No (see footnote for details)198
|Alaska
|Yes, with permission from the school199
|Yes, with permission from the school200
|Yes, with permission from the school201
|Arizona
|Maybe, when used in a program approved by the school202
|Maybe, when used in a program approved by the school203
|Maybe, when used in a program approved by the school204
|Arkansas
|Yes205
|Private and religious schools can grant CCW permittees permission to carry on school grounds206
|Private and religious schools can grant CCW permittees permission to carry on school grounds207
|California
|Yes208
|No209
|No210
|Colorado
|Yes211
|Yes, in certain circumstances212
|Yes, in certain circumstances213
|Connecticut
|Yes, with permission from the school214
|Yes, with permission from the school215
|Yes, with permission from the school216
|District of Columbia
|No relevant statute. Every school must have written rules regarding the possession of firearms on campus.217
The University of Delaware prohibits the possession, storage, or use of any guns, firearms, or ammunition on University property, including any land, building, or vehicle that the University owns, leases, rents, occupies, operates or controls, unless expressly authorized by the University of Delaware Police Department. The Chief of Police may grant permission on a case-by-case basis to an individual.218
|No219
|No220
|Delaware
|Yes, with a concealed carry permit221
|Yes 222
|Yes 223
|Florida
|Yes224
|Yes, as part of the school guardian program225
|Yes, as part of the school guardian program226
|Georgia
|Yes227
|Yes, with permission from the school228
|Yes, with permission from the school229
|Hawaii
|No relevant statute
|No relevant statute
|No relevant statute
|Idaho230
|Yes, with permission from the school district231
|Yes, with permission from the school district232
|Yes, with permission from the school district233
|Illinois
|Yes234
|No235
|No236
|Indiana237
|Yes, with permission from the school238
|Yes, with permission from the school239
|Yes, with permission from the school240
|Iowa241
|Yes242
|Yes, with permission from the school243
|Yes, with permission from the school244
|Kansas245
|Yes, with permission from the school246
|Yes, with permission from the school247
|Yes, with permission from the school248
|Kentucky
|Yes, with permission from the school249
|Yes, with permission from the school250
|Yes, with permission from the school251
|Louisiana
|Yes, in certain circumstances252
|No253
|No254
|Maine
|No255
|No256
|No257
|Maryland
|Yes258
|No259
|No260
|Massachusetts
|Yes, with permission from the school261
|Yes, with permission from the school262
|Yes, with permission from the school263
|Michigan
|Yes264
|Yes, with permission from the school265
|Yes, with permission from the school266
|Minnesota
|Yes, with permission from the school267
|Yes, with permission from the school268
|Yes, with permission from the school269
|Mississippi
|Yes270
|No271
|No272
|Missouri*
|Yes, if the person is a licensed “corporate security advisor”273
|Yes, with permission from the school or the district274
|Yes, with permission from the school or the district275
|Montana
|Yes, with permission from the school district276
|Yes, with permission from the school district277
|Yes, with permission from the school district278
|Nebraska
|No279
|No280
|No281
|Nevada
|Yes282
|Yes, with permission from the school283
|Yes, with permission from the school284
|New Hampshire
|Yes285
|Yes286
|Yes287
|New Jersey
|Yes, with permission from the school288
|Yes, with permission from the school289
|Yes, with permission from the school290
|New Mexico
|Yes291
|Generally, no292
|Generally, no293
|New York
|Yes, if the security guard has a “special armed guard registration card”294
|No295
|No296
|North Carolina
|No297
|No298
|No299
|North Dakota
|Yes300
|No301
|No302
|Ohio
|Yes303
|Yes, if the person has permission, been background checked, and taken the required training. 304
|Yes, if the person has permission, been background checked, and taken the required training. 305
|Oklahoma
|Yes, with permission from the board of education306
|Maybe (see footnote for detail)307
|Maybe (see footnote for detail)308
|Oregon
|Yes, with a concealed carry license309
|Yes, with a concealed carry license310
|Yes, with a concealed carry license311
|Pennsylvania
|Maybe312
|Maybe313
|Maybe314
|Rhode Island
|No (see footnote for details) 315
|No (see footnote for details) 316
|No (see footnote for details) 317
|South Carolina
|Yes, with permission from the school318
|Yes, with permission from the school319
|Yes, with permission from the school320
|South Dakota
|Yes, if the person is a school sentinel 321
|Yes, if the person is a school sentinel 322
|Yes, if the person is a school sentinel 323
|Tennessee
|Yes324
|No in most public schools325
Yes, with permission from the school for private schools326
|No in most public schools327
Yes, with permission from the school for private schools328
|Texas
|Yes, if the person is a designated school marshal329
|Yes, if the person is a designated school marshal330
|Yes, if the person is a designated school marshal331
|Utah
|Yes, with a concealed carry permit332
|Yes, with a concealed carry permit333
|Yes, with a concealed carry permit334
|Vermont
|Yes, with permission from the school335
|Yes, with permission from the school336
|Yes, with permission from the school337
|Virginia
|No, at public schools338
Yes, at private religious schools, with authorization from the school339
|No340
|No341
|Washington
|No, unless the security officer completes training that is equivalent to the training received by commissioned law enforcement officers342
|No343
|No344
|West Virginia
|No345
|No346
|No347
|Wisconsin
|No348
|No349
|No350
|Wyoming
|Yes, with permission from the school district351
|Yes, with permission from the school district352
|Yes, with permission from the school district353
Russell Falcon contributed to this report.