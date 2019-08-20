Dogs enjoy dip at College Hill pool

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The city of Wichita and Kansas Humane Society paired up for a dog day at the College Hill pool.

The admission fee was for dogs only, and 80 percent of the fee went back to the Kansas Humane Society.

“This will go straight towards us providing, care, compassion and a second chance for thousands of animals each year,” Haleigh Orand, KHS special events coordinator said.

Small dog swim was first on the agenda, followed later by large dogs.

Each category had a long jump contest with real prizes.

