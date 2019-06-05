104-year-old fisherman catches 94-year-old girlfriend
DENVER, Colo. (KUSA) - Ninety six years after casting his first line, a 104-year-old World War II veteran is now fishing at the water's edge in Colorado with his 94-year-old girlfriend by his side.
Harold Nelson says he's been hooked on fishing ever since he was 8 years old. He later joined the military and served in the third infantry during World War II under General George S. Patton.
Throughout the war, he made six amphibious invasions and was shot four times.
"I haven't near got killed fishing yet," Nelson exclaimed while his 94-year-old girlfriend, Jeanne Gold, laughed in the background.
Nelson and Gold met on a bus to a casino nearly 10 years ago. After their chance encounter, it didn't take long for Nelson to introduce Gold to his true passion.
Though a gust of wind may knock him over, as it has in the past according to his recollection, Nelson has no plans to hang up his fishing pole anytime soon.
"When I'm pushing up daisies, I'm going to quit fishing," said Nelson.
