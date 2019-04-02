13-year-old boy buys car for his single mother

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A 13-year-old in Nevada bought a car for his mother.

The teen earned money by doing yard work and traded his Xbox to surprise the single mom with the purchase.

"He was tired of seeing me cry."

Krystal Preston lives as a single mom in Fernley with her three kids and three dogs.

The family recently starting life over from scratch.

That's when her oldest son William stepped up.

"At my low point, here comes my son. Everybody goes through rough patches in their life, but there's good that can come from any situation as long as somebody with a heart does it."

Outside of school, William does yard and house work for people in the community to make a little extra money.

"I saw people on YouTube where they get their mom a car and then surprise their mom with that car, and then I wanted to do that," William said.

William then turned to Facebook, where he saw a woman was selling a white Chevy Metro.

"He kept coming in and asking me odd questions about vehicles and different parts, and I was like okay, why, what?" Krystal said.

William's quest soon became reality.

"Mom, I got you a car, and then she said no you didn't, and then I said I did, and she didn't believe me... She picked us up and we went to her house, and then I said mom there's your car," William said.

"I lost it, I bawled so bad, I was just like there's no way... What 13-year-old do you know buys their mom a car, I don't know any, never heard of any."

Krystal, in awe of what her son had done for her.

"I can't even express it, like there's no words that can express my gratitude and how proud I am."

A son's selfless deed, more than just providing for his mother and family.

He's showing that age is simply a number and you can make a huge difference at any time.