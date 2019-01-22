3-year-old girl takes first steps toward new life Video

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - After living most of her life without legs, a 3-year-old Cuban girl took a big first step toward a normal life Monday.

Doctors amputated both of Alexa Prieto's legs when she was just 3-months-old.

Her mother had taken her to the hospital in Havana for intestinal issues, but the infant contracted gangrene and Alexa had to lose her legs to save her life. Because she was so young at the time, Alexa has never walked in her life.

After undergoing surgery last fall to prepare for the prosthetics, Shriners Hospital for Children in Tampa fitted the toddler with a pair of temporary legs, allowing her to stand for the first time. It was a moment her mother Jacqueline Vidal, called "very emotional."

"Everybody's waiting for this moment," Vidal said through the help of a translator. "They've been waiting for a long time to see her walk."

