6-year-old twins save toddler from drowning Copyright by KSNW - All rights reserved (KSN File Photo) [ + - ] Video

TOLEDO, Ohio (CNN) - Six-year-old twin boys in Ohio are being called heroes after they saved a 3-year-old girl from drowning.

Peyton and Bryant Switzer are only 6 years old, but they can tell when someone needs help.

Last week while on a family trip to Florida, the boys saved a 3-year-old girl from drowning in a pool, WTOL reported.

"Then she jumped in and Peyton jumped in and put her arm around her and then he bring her to the ladder and I helped her out," Bryant said.

The twins said they could tell the girl was drowning because her head was going underwater.

Their parents said they are very comfortable in the water and credit the activities they are involved in for helping them know when someone is drowning.

"You know it's very rewarding to know that some of the things they are involved with just became an instinct to them," said the twins’ stepfather, D.J. Deiter.

Aside from saving lives, the twins said they still like to do normal, 6-year-old things at the pool.

State representatives recognized the boys for what they did.