95-year-old friends celebrate a lifetime together

(NBC) - A good friend is hard to find and keeping one can be even harder, but one Colorado pair might as well have written the book on friendship.

They're celebrating their 95th birthdays and more than eight decades of never leaving each other's side.

Phyllis Hines and Barbara Noone met in 7th grade.

"I honestly never ever remember being mad at her or having...you know how girls can be," Phyllis says.

"She understands me," Barbara adds. "Most of the time."

They've been through it all, raising their families, the death of their husbands and now their golden years.

Phyllis and Barb try to see each other monthly and celebrate their birthdays every year together.

Phyllis turned 95 on January 5th, and Barb will turn 95 on February 1st.

