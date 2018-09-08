Don't Miss This

Aggie parents surprised by Longhorns Hook 'Em ultrasound photo

By:

Posted: Sep 08, 2018 12:52 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 08, 2018 12:52 PM CDT

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) - Two Texas A&M graduates and soon-to-be parents were surprised to find their baby boy flashing the Longhorns' Hook 'Em sign in an ultrasound photo.

Samantha Perkins said they visited a doctor in Austin Wednesday for their first baby's 20-week ultrasound.

"Needless to say we were surprised when the technician asked if we were Longhorns and then showed us the screen!" Perkins said. "Especially since we were both in the Corps of Cadets and I was in the Fightin' Texas Aggie Band!"

Perkins says despite her son's initial leanings, they are stockpiled with plenty of Aggie gear to change his mind.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National / World

Trending Stories

Top Stories

Video Center