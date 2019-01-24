Airbnb's 'Italian Sabbatical' will pay you to live in tiny Italian village for 3 months

(Photo by Giorgio Perottino/Getty Images)

(KSNW) - Want to live in a rustic Italian town for a few months?? Airbnb is offering four lucky applicants the chance of a lifetime -- and it's all in order to save a quaint Italian village that is at risk of falling off of the map.

The online marketplace is calling the intitiative "The Italian Sabbatical."

"Escape the hustle and bustle of the city and become a temporary citizen of a village in the south of Italy," said the organization online.

The three-month long opportunity will give four individuals the chance to experience "authentic rural life in Italy" in the small town of Grottole.

The chosen candidates will become temporary citizens and volunteer for "Wonder Grottole" -- a local nonprofit.

Lucky applicants will be immersed in the local culture and learn how to cook and speak the Italian way.

Grottole is a tiny village that only has 300 inhabitants. More than 600 homes in the village are empty.

Sounds stupefacente!

To learn more or to apply, click here.