Airline apologizes for massive typo
HONG KONG (CNN) - Was it an honest mistake, or a clever marketing ploy?
One thing is certain, it was one massive typo.
Cathay Pacific had to tweet out an apology after letting one of its planes fly around with a titanic misspelling -- Cathay Pacific, without the "F".
You'd think it would be too big to miss. But observers in Hong Kong were quick to spot the error.
The airline did reassure language lovers everywhere that this would not be a long-lived special edition.
