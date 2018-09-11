Boy survives after falling face first on meat skewer Video

Warning: The story contains x-ray images that some viewers may find unsettling

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) - A 10-year-old Harrison, Missouri boy survives after falling face first on meat skewer in tree house accident. His father calls it nothing short of a miracle.

"He could have bled to death in that field, covered in yellow jackets."

Shannon Miller has never been as scared as he was then on Saturday afternoon.

"It's just a feeling of terror."

His son, Xavier, was climbing this tree house with friends when a group of yellow jackets began attacking them.

Xavier fell four feet off the ladder and head first onto a meat skewer.

"He was more upset about the yellow jackets than he was about the metal piece sticking out of his face."

The skewer was about a foot long. It nearly went all the way through to the back of Xavier's head.

"It missed his brain, it missed his brain stem, it missed the nerves, everything that's valuable in your head, it missed everything."

As a team of surgeons at the University of Kansas hospital worked on a plan to remove the object.

"There were several plans."

But Xavier's family turned to their faith in God.

"And I said, 'Lord, I don't care.' I said, 'I don't care. I know you have a plan.' I said, 'If it's your will to take him, take him.'"

The Sunday surgery took hours but ultimately was a success.

"All I can remember is laughing and crying, cheering and just the support of my friends and family. It's powerful."

Miller says it was a test of his family's faith, but they never doubted God's plan.

"Only God could have directed things to happen in a way that would save him like this. That was a miracle."

Xavier is expected to be released from the hospital soon. His family said he's already back to normal.

