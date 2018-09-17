Christmas comes early for terminally ill boy Video

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WLWT) - An Ohio neighborhood came together to celebrate Christmas early this weekend for a 2-year-old boy battling brain cancer.

Brody Allen's story is going viral after people learned about his tumors and wanted to help him enjoy the time he has left.

"Seeing how his family is leaning on each other, they're so compassionate with each other and it really struck me, hard," Jim Perkins from Florence Elks Lodge said.

Neighbors of Brody and his family turned the street into winter wonderland, putting up lights to help 2-year-old celebrate early this year.

People from all over world have been sending their best wishes.

"There's a bucket full of mail, and we got all of that this morning. The mailman used to never come down our street. He comes down our street now with his truck because he can't carry all of the mail in his hands," a family member said.

Community members also hosted an Italian dinner to raise money when Santa showed up with a puppy.

The effort from the community is inspiring people to help where they can.

"I just knew that I had to do something for the family. I had to do something to help them. I can't fathom the overwhelming grief of a family planning a 2-year-old boys funeral," Perkins said.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe account and has listed their contact information on the group Facebook page.