Cop gives new wheelchair to homeless man Video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KOB) - A police officer in Albuquerque, New Mexico went above and beyond the call of duty to help a wheelchair-bound homeless man Saturday.

Sergeant Jim Edison responded to several calls Saturday about a man asking for money in the middle of a busy intersection.

Body camera video shows Edison questioning that man, named Timothy Scott, who explains he's hungry and just got out of the hospital.

Sergeant Edison then offers Scott his lunch,and later leads him out of harms way.

When Edison notices Scott's wheelchair isn't in the best shape, he teams up with a local church to get him a new set of wheels by the end of the day.