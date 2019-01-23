Dad, stepdad share sweet moment with daughter in viral photos

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Dad and soon-to-be stepdad with young daughter (Source: Facebook)

HUBBARD, TX (WCMH) -- A viral photo shows a soon-to-be stepdad and a girl’s biological father sharing a sweet moment with her before a daddy-daughter dance.

Dylan Lenox shared the photo on his Facebook page and it has since gone viral.

“No we are not a same sex couple, but we do share a daughter. David is Sarah’s ex husband and I am the Fiancé. We have molded ourselves into one unique family, of only for the sake of our children to know the power of love. Not only did I gain a daughter, I gained a brother and a best friend,” Lenox stated on the post.

Lenox (the guy on the left) explains that the love for their children, including Willow, the girl in the photo, is what makes their situation a special one.

“He stays at our home when he visits, because family is always welcome. He is not an outsider, he is and will always be apart of my life for the simple fact that we share the same daughter!”

Since posting it on January 19, the photo session has been shared more than 127,000 times, with more than 20,000 comments.