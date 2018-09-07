Dentist puts 8 crowns on 3-year-old child's teeth when mother requested one
TERRYVILLE, Conn. (CNN) - Some residents in a Connecticut community are upset that a dentist remains in practice after a troubling report from the state.
In 2016, Dr. Ammar Idlibi, put eight crowns on a three-year-old child's teeth instead of the single crown requested by the mother.
The child's mother says she took her 3-year-old daughter to Kids Dental Care in Terryville, Connecticut for one steel crown.
But when the procedure was over, the girl had eight. In the report -- the mother says she was never consulted.
Officials conducted a two-year investigation and concluded the work was unneeded and medically unsound.
In the final report, other dentists found several of the little girl's teeath appeared to have no decay at all.
WFSB reports Idlibi's practice is still open and the state disciplined him, but some in the community want his license revoked.
Idlibi was fined $10,000 and given three years of probation which requires outside supervision.
