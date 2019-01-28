Estate where Johnny Cash lived for 35 years up for sale
NASHVILLE, Ten. (WATE) - A four-acre lakefront property near Nashville where Johnny Cash and his wife June Carter Cash lived is for sale for $3.9 million.
The house on the property where Cash lived burned down in 2007, but the estate includes a swimming pool, tennis court, and a 546-square-foot log cabin that June Carter Cash used to maintain her wardrobe. The couple lived at the site for 35 years.
Johnny and June Carter Cash lived on the Hendersonville property until they died four months apart in 2003. A fire in 2007 destroyed their 14,000-square-foot house.
Barry Gibb, a member of the Bee Gees, owned the Cash property before selling it in 2014 to a Texas businessman.
