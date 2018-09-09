Georgia charter school brings back paddling as form of student discipline Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Courtesy CNN) [ + - ] Video

AUGUSTA, Ga. (CNN) - A charter school in Georgia is bringing back an old-fashioned form of discipline and it has many parents up in arms.

"In this school we take discipline very seriously," Jody Boulineau, Superintendent of GSIC:

GSIC is going old school, with a new policy for this year.

"There was a time where corporal punishment was kind of the norm in school and you didn't have the problems that you have," said Boulineau.

You heard that right.

The Kindergarten through ninth grade charter school is bringing back paddling students as a form of discipline.

"It's just one more tool that we have in our disciplinary toolbox," said Boulineau.

Parents got a "consent to paddle" form asking them if they're OK with administrators hitting their child with a wooden paddle.

"There's no obligation," said Boulineau . "It's not required, so a parent can either give consent for us to use that as a disciplinary measure, or they can deny consent."

The form spells it out. The students will be taken to an office behind closed doors. The students will be taken to an office behind closed doors.

The student will place their hands on their knees or piece of furniture and will be struck on the buttocks with a paddle.

The form says no more than three licks should be given.

Superintendent Boulineau says the parent response has been across the board.

"Great! It's about time. We're so glad that this is happening again. They should never have taken it out of school. All the way to oh my goodness, I can't believe you're doing that," said Boulineau.

A controversial policy that hasn't been around for years.

If parents opt out of paddling they have to agree to up to five days of suspension should their child misbehave.

"Honestly we feel that it's something that's not going to be used very often," said Boulineau. "Sometimes it's just kind of the threat of it being there becomes a deterrent in itself."

Less than a third of the parents who have responded have reportedly given consent for their kids to be paddled.

The school says it will use a three-strike policy, meaning the paddling doesn't happen until the third offense.