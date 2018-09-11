Georgia school brings back paddling Video

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WAGT) - A charter school in Georgia is reinstating the controversial paddle policy as a form of discipline.

It's happening at the Georgia School for Innovation and the Classics (GSIC), a K through 9 charter school near Augusta.

Superintendent Jody Boulineau issued "consent to paddle" forms, asking parents for their permission to use the policy on their children.

"There's no obligation, it's not required. A parent can either give consent for us to use that as a disciplinary measure or they can deny consent," said Boulineau.

The form states, "A student will be taken into an office behind closed doors. The student will place their hands on their knees or piece of furniture and will be struck on the buttocks with a paddle no more than three times."

So far, GSIC says its received about 100 forms, with a third of them giving school officials permission to paddle.

If parents don't opt to paddling, they have to agree to up to five days of suspension.

Georgia is one of the 19 states that still use corporal punishment, but the practice has been on a steady decline since the late 1970s.

