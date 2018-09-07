It's a girl! Sedgwick County Zoo welcomes baby orangutan Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Courtesy Sedgwick County Zoo) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Courtesy Sedgwick County Zoo) [ + - ]

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - So sweet! The Sedgwick County Zoo welcomed a brand new addition Friday.

Daisy, a Sumatran orangutan, gave birth to a little girl Friday morning.

According to a press release from the zoo, Daisy went into labor Thursday afternoon. After encountering some complications, a decision was made to deliver the baby orangutan via C-section.

The delivery was performed by Dr. Laura Whisler and Dr. Janna Chibry. Both doctors have consulted with the zoo on all the great ape pregnancies for the last five years, according to zoo officials.

Zoo officials say Daisy is doing well after the birth and her baby is receiving around-the-clock care.

This is Daisy's third baby.

Zoo officials say Sumatran orangutans are critically endangered in the wild largely due to deforestation for palm oil plantations.