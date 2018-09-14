Judge to rule whether horse can sue owner for negligence

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Justice, the horse suing his former owner in Oregon, seen here in a photo from the Animal Legal Defense Fund website. (Photo Courtesy KOIN/Animal Legal Defense Fund)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) - In a rare case, a horse is suing his former owner for negligence and wants $100,000 to cover medical care for the rest of his life.

Justice, represented by the Animal Legal Defense Fund, was taken from his owner in Cornelius in 2017 after being found 300 pounds underweight and a variety of maladies, including frostbitten genitals.

The Oregonian reports the horse now lives at a horse rescue in Troutdale.

Matthew Liebman with the Animal Legal Defense Fund. (Photo Courtesy KOIN)

Matthew Liebman with the Animal Legal Defense Fund said if animals are victims and victims can sue, then a lawsuit from the horse against his former owner to pay for lifelong medical care is not out of the question.

A Washington County judge is expected to decide Monday whether the lawsuit can move forward.

The Animal Legal Defense Fund said if the motion is successful, it would be the first case to establish that animals have a right to sue their abusers.