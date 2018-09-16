Kansas City school district to reward attendance with money

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City-area school district plans to use money as an incentive to get students to attend class every day.

The Kansas City Star reports that students at Hickman Mills School District's four secondary schools will have the chance to win $100 each month if they have perfect attendance.

Ruskin High, the Freshman Center, Smith-Hale Middle School and the Crittenton Center students with perfect attendance each week will be entered into a monthly drawing. Each school will then draw a winner's name at the end of the month.

The district's elementary school students will be eligible to win $50 each month and a new bike at the end of the year.

The funds for the incentives come from the district's educational foundation and school fundraisers.

