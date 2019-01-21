KFC launches limited edition gravy-scented candles

KFC is at it again.

The fast food chain that brought you fried chicken-scented firelogs has announced the newest addition to its lineup of merch -- gravy scented candles!

Right now there are just 230 limited edition candles available on a first-come first-serve basis.

The bad news is the candle is only available in the UK.

But who says you can't book that last-minute flight to London?

"Nothing beats the sweet, soulful aroma of KFC gravy," the website says.

Totally worth it!

If you can't make the long trip there, KFC has also launched its new KFChill experience, which allows you to listen to the sounds of their "KFC Gravy Mega Box."

You can choose to listen to various "relaxing" and "de-stressing" sounds including frying chicken, falling fries, or simmering gravy.