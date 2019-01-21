Louisiana eye doctor offering free exams to NFL refs after Saints loss

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints reacts against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints reacts against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

COVINGTON, La. (WFLA) - An eyecare practice in Louisiana is offering free exams to NFL officials after a controversial playoff loss for the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints lost the NFC championship game in overtime against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Saints coach Sean Payton says the loss was due to a missed call late in the game.

With just under two minutes left in the tie game, Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman knocked down Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis on an incomplete pass. Refs could have called pass interference and helmet-to-helmet contact but did not pull out their flags.

Shortly after the heartbreaking and controversial loss, Louisiana Family Eyecare posted on Facebook that they were willing to provide eye exams to NFL officials for free.

After having time to consider things we will GLADLY provide no cost eye exams to all NFL officials prior to next season... Posted by Louisiana Family Eyecare on Sunday, January 20, 2019

"We will GLADLY provide no-cost eye exams to all NFL officials prior to next season to prevent the atrocity that occurred tonight," the post read. "We would hate for someone else to feel our pain."

A vision center in Texas also chimed in on Twitter, saying they would provide free exams and glasses to any ref in need.

"You know who you are," they added in the tweet.

After beating the Saints, the Rams will now face the New England Patriots in this year's Super Bowl in Atlanta.