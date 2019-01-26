Man hangs onto hood in Boston interstate road rage incident caught on camera Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Via NBC News) [ + - ] Video

BOSTON (NBC) - Drivers in Massachusetts were stunned to see a man hanging on for dear life on the hood of an SUV during an apparent road rage incident.

It happened on Interstate 90 near Boston.

Cell phone video shows 65-year-old Richard Kamrowski hanging onto the hood of the SUV screaming to stop the car.

Meanwhile, the driver of the SUV -- 37-year-old Mark Fitzgerald -- appears to speed up and slow down for several miles with Kamrowski still on the hood.

Kamrowski says Fitzgerald sideswiped him and he ended up on the hood after the two got into an argument.

The video shows Fitzgerald eventually pulling over before another driver intervenes and forces him out of the car with a gun.

"He took my water bottle out of my car, he smashed my window, he was holding on to this I said 'get off my car', he said, 'i'm not getting off your car,'" explained Mark Fitzgerald.

"I just kept telling him 'stop the car, stop the car' and he wouldn't stop," said Richard Kamrowski. "I thought he was gonna run over me, and I don't think he stopped, he kept going fast slow, fast slow, trying to get me to slide off, I wasn't getting off the car."

Fitzgerald was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation and leaving the scene of a crash causing property damage.

Kamrowski was also arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.