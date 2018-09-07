Man's Facebook post leads to life-saving rescue in Bali Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Courtesy CNN) [ + - ] Video

BALI (CNN) - An emergency Facebook post saved two American travelers who were hurt and stranded in Bali.

A Georgia man was able to send out a status asking for help.

It was his international network of Facebook friends that helped rescuers track them down.

"Technology saved us," said Michael Lythcott. "I guess I'm still processing all of it."

Michael Lythcott spoke to a reporter via Skype from a hospital bed in Bali, Indonesia where he's recovering from serious injuries.

"Broken left wrist, which they set and fixed. Both my lungs collapsed," said Lythcott. "I had a hematoma."

The Chamblee native said he was riding a scooter in Bali last week with a friend - when they swerved to avoid a truck and ended up in a ravine.

"Next memory I have is waking up at sometime afterwards," recalled Lythcott. "My glasses had gone flying."

Disoriented and hurt, Lythcott said he remembered his American iPhone was in his pocket.

"I turn on the American roaming data, picked up a signal, I put out a call on Facebook that basically said 'Need help. Call police.' People started calling me back and they were saying, 'Where are you?'" said Lythcott.

As the messages show, dozens of his friends reached out in just minutes and contacted the U.S. embassy, giving rescuers a GPS location of where he posted the messages.

"We started hearing voices, people coming," said Lythcott. "We yelled out help."

One picture from an Indonesian paper shows rescuers finding the pair.

"This was a very real-life situation because if my phone had not had power, if I had dropped it, I had lost it, I wouldn't have been found and I wouldn't be here right now."