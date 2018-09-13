Massive 100-foot-long fatberg clogging on Michigan sewer system Video

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WDIV) - A massive fatberg is clogging up a sewer system in Macomb County, Michigan.

"A fatberg is the accumulation of grease and any foreign objects beside just sewage that collects inside a city main line," plumber Jeremy Matt explains.

The fatberg is about 100 feet long, 11 feet wide and 6 feet tall. The grease, fats and oils combine with objects such as baby wipes to create a nasty clog.

Macomb County officials hope exposing the fatberg will make residents more conscious about what does down their drains.

