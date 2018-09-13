Massive 100-foot-long fatberg clogging on Michigan sewer system
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WDIV) - A massive fatberg is clogging up a sewer system in Macomb County, Michigan.
"A fatberg is the accumulation of grease and any foreign objects beside just sewage that collects inside a city main line," plumber Jeremy Matt explains.
The fatberg is about 100 feet long, 11 feet wide and 6 feet tall. The grease, fats and oils combine with objects such as baby wipes to create a nasty clog.
Macomb County officials hope exposing the fatberg will make residents more conscious about what does down their drains.