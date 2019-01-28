Nearly frozen cat rescued

MILWAUKEE, Wis.(WTMJ) - A good appetite is a great sign for Anna the cat. On Friday, Anna was found her under a Milwaukee, Wisconsin bridge almost frozen and unresponsive in single digit weather.

Luckily it was not too late. Police called Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission, ultimately saving her life.

Warming disks and heated blankets helped Anna get to a healthy temperature. Within a day, she was much better.

While this is one example of a happy outcome, that's not always the case. With cold temperatures it means an increase in cold animals. So, if you see an animal that could be in danger pick up the phone.

