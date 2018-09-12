Oscar De La Hoya says he's considering 2020 run for President of the United States

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 20: Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya attends the Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin Press Tour at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on June 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (CNN) - Talk about a politician who would know how to roll with the punches.

According to USA Today, legendary boxer Oscar De La Hoya says he's planning to run for president in 2020.

De La Hoya made the announcement in Las Vegas, where he is promoting an upcoming boxing match.

The 45-year-old Olympic champion says he'll run as a Democrat. However, if he actually throws his hat into the political ring, his personal life will likely be a factor.

De La Hoya has had well-publicized problems with drugs and alcohol and has spent time in rehab.