Oscar De La Hoya says he's considering 2020 run for President of the United States
LAS VEGAS (CNN) - Talk about a politician who would know how to roll with the punches.
According to USA Today, legendary boxer Oscar De La Hoya says he's planning to run for president in 2020.
De La Hoya made the announcement in Las Vegas, where he is promoting an upcoming boxing match.
The 45-year-old Olympic champion says he'll run as a Democrat. However, if he actually throws his hat into the political ring, his personal life will likely be a factor.
De La Hoya has had well-publicized problems with drugs and alcohol and has spent time in rehab.