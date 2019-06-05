Parents 'empty nest' photo shoot goes viral

Don't Miss This

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 10:16 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 10:16 AM CDT

PONTOTOC, Miss. (CNN) - A couple in Pontotoc, Mississippi recently celebrated being empty nesters with this hilarious photoshoot, and it's going viral!

Amy and Randy English's last child, Haley Jones, moved out of their house last weekend and it's obvious they aren't upset at all.

Jones was the photographer here, but she says it was her mom that came up with the unique idea.

Jones told Yahoo Lifestyle that she's moving to Oxford, Mississippi to become a nanny but her side job is still photography.

She's hoping the recognition this photo shoot is getting will help boost her business.

