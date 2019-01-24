Popular Sweethearts candy skipping stores this Valentine's Day

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Via KSHB)

(KSHB) - Valentine's Day is quickly approaching and if you were planning to give your family and friends those iconic heart conversation candies, we're sorry to break your heart but you'll need to find something else to hand out.

Sweethearts, the heart-shaped candies that have sayings on them like "Love You," "Cutie Pie" and "Ooh La La," will not be produced this year, according to the Spangler Candy Company, which purchased Sweethearts and NECCO Wafers in 2018.

We know this is heartbreaking news, especially for those states whose favorite Valentine's candy is Sweethearts, but don't cry too much because the Sweethearts will relaunch in time for the 2020 Valentine season.

“Sweethearts and Necco Wafers are iconic brands with rich hundred-year-plus histories.” Spangler Chairman and CEO Kirk Vashaw said. “We are particularly excited about the Sweethearts brand. Many people have memories of sorting through their box of Sweethearts to find just the right message to share.”