Pounds of fur removed from neglected puppy
(KSEE/NBC News) - A severely neglected poodle is recovering after an amazing haircut provided by a Fresno, California animal shelter.
Jareth is a 5-year-old poodle and was surrendered to the Valley Animal Center with two pounds of matted fur covering his body.
"It is really heavy. He wasn't moving very much, very weak and couldn't see out of either eyes," says Valley Animal Center's Devon Prendergast.
Veterinarians sedated Jareth before they began working to shave off the fur.
