Sewing needles found inside strawberries being sold in Australia

QUEENSLAND, Australia (NBC News) - Health officials are warning Australians buying strawberries to be careful after several people found sewing needles hidden inside the fruit.

One man ended up in the hospital after swallowing one of the needle-laced strawberries. And a nine-year-old boy also bit into a strawberry with a needle in it, but he was not injured.

Six brands of strawberries in Australia have been affected. Those strawberries have been removed from stores as a precaution.

Authorities have traced the berries to a farm in southeast Queensland.

"It is an isolated incident, it is one farm that's been affected with two labels, they have all been removed from sale completely." said Jennifer Rowling, Queensland Strawberry Growers' Association.

They say this was a deliberate act and are offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

Police are warning people to cut up their strawberries before eating them.

"You're hurting innocent people, children," said Angela Stevenson, found needle in strawberry. "Disgusting, there's some sick people out there"

Australia's strawberry industry is worth some $94 million a year and there are concerns that this could have a lasting, detrimental impact on sales.