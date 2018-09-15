South Carolina couple gets married at gas station after Florence forces wedding venue to close

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (COUNTON2NEWS) - September 15th was Pamela and Anthony Shafer's big day, but Tropical Storm Florence didn't stop the couple from getting married Saturday.

They planned to hold their wedding at Ralph M. Hendricks park on Virginia Avenue, but then came Florence.

When the park closed due to the storm, the couple decided they didn't want to put their wedding on hold after a year and a half of planning.

Pamela called her boss at Sunoco on University Boulevard and Fernwood drive to ask if they could hold their wedding there.

"He says, 'are you serious? Never had a wedding at Sunoco before. Well, there's always a time for a first.'", Pamela said.

While their nuptials at a gas station isn't exactly what they planned, not to mention Anthony's tuxedo never arrived, they said they still had a great wedding.

Anthony told News 2, "Considering all the stuff that we went through this week, it turned out well."

The couple said after this, they'll spend their honeymoon camping.