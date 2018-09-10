Teacher suspended after 'morality test' Video

HILLIARD. Ohio (WCMH) - A high school teacher in Hilliard, Ohio has been placed on administrative leave after inappropriate classroom activity.

According to a statement from the Hilliard City School District, a teacher at Hilliard-Bradley is being investigated after officials were made aware of a classroom activity that "should never have taken place."

The activity in question was an online "morality test" that students in several 10th-grade language arts classes were asked to take.

The test asks you to make judgments to a series of statements.

For instance, "A Christian bakery refuses to custom decorate a cake with chocolate letters that would carry a pro-gay message." The site asks test takers to give the statement a thumbs up or thumbs down.

Some of the statements veer into references of violence and sex, even teenage incest. For example:

"While on a live on-air tv show, a man kills a baby rabbit with a knife."

"Using both a condom and the pill, a brother and sister decide they want to sleep with each other - just once, to see what it would be like."

"Sarah's dog has four puppies. She can only find a home for two of them, so she kills the other two with a stone to the head."

The school district statement said: "We absolutely share the outrage of our parents." "It is important to understand this was an isolated incident and an activity of this nature would never be considered acceptable," the district statement reads.