Teacher writes 'WTF' on student's homework

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A Florida mother is demanding disciplinary action over a teacher's inappropriate note on her son's homework assignment.

Melinda Smith says she was shocked when her son handed her his science homework and "WTF is this?" was written across the top.

"Just seeing 'WTF' what is this, you know, basically...is this there's no credit, it wasn't anything about not getting the credit, it was more so the language about what the writing to students, that was very inappropriate and not acceptable for a teacher whatsoever," Smith says.

"I think for sure she needs to be reprimanded, I believe that something should be placed in her file," she adds.

Rutherford High School Principal Coy Pilson says thee school is taking the necessary steps to deal with the incident.