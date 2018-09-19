Don't Miss This

This Saturday enjoy free admission to all national parks for National Public Lands Day

By:

Posted: Sep 19, 2018 05:52 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 19, 2018 05:52 PM CDT

(KRON) - Saturday, Sept. 22 is National Public Lands Day! 

To celebrate, America's national parks are offering free admission all day this Saturday. 

People are encouraged to spend the day outdoors giving back to the community by helping to maintain trails, pick up trash and more.

According to the National Environmental Education Foundation, National Public Lands Day is the nation's largest, single-day volunteer effort public lands.

This year, those who also take part in a volunteer work project can get a coupon to visit a park for free on a future date. 

There are eight national parks in California. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National / World

Trending Stories

Top Stories

Video Center