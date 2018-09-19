This Saturday enjoy free admission to all national parks for National Public Lands Day
(KRON) - Saturday, Sept. 22 is National Public Lands Day!
To celebrate, America's national parks are offering free admission all day this Saturday.
People are encouraged to spend the day outdoors giving back to the community by helping to maintain trails, pick up trash and more.
According to the National Environmental Education Foundation, National Public Lands Day is the nation's largest, single-day volunteer effort public lands.
This year, those who also take part in a volunteer work project can get a coupon to visit a park for free on a future date.
There are eight national parks in California.
Local News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- KBI assisting Ness County authorities in death...
- ‘I know the sacrifices they make.' Community...
- Testimony continues in case of Corbin Breitenbach
- Jewell County authorities looking for thief who...
- Barton Co. man enters plea of no contest to...
National / World
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Woman who helped kidnap Elizabeth Smart released...
- FDA takes on teen vaping
- Relatives have vigil for 4 allegedly killed by...
- Judge throws out lawsuit by ex-wrestlers over...
- Mavs owner Mark Cuban donates $10M after...