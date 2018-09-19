This Saturday enjoy free admission to all national parks for National Public Lands Day

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AR - JULY 13: Early morning sun reveals the Grand Canyon as seen from the South Rim on July 13, 2014 at Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona. The Grand Canyon is among the state's biggest tourist destinations. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AR - JULY 13: Early morning sun reveals the Grand Canyon as seen from the South Rim on July 13, 2014 at Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona. The Grand Canyon is among the state's biggest tourist destinations. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

(KRON) - Saturday, Sept. 22 is National Public Lands Day!

To celebrate, America's national parks are offering free admission all day this Saturday.

People are encouraged to spend the day outdoors giving back to the community by helping to maintain trails, pick up trash and more.

According to the National Environmental Education Foundation, National Public Lands Day is the nation's largest, single-day volunteer effort public lands.

This year, those who also take part in a volunteer work project can get a coupon to visit a park for free on a future date.

There are eight national parks in California.