Tic-Tac-Toe, Tickle Me Elmo among Toy Hall of Fame finalists

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - The National Toy Hall of Fame is out with this year's finalists.

This may be the year that chalk makes its mark on the western New York hall, or American Girl outmuscles He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. But don't count out Uno or Magic 8 Ball, which are also in the running, along with Chutes and Ladders, the Fisher-Price Corn Popper, pinball, the sled, tic-tac-toe, Tickle Me Elmo and Tudor Electric Football.

A committee of experts will choose which of the finalists should take their place alongside other toy box mainstays like Barbie and Play-Doh.

Fans are invited to weigh in online through Sept. 19.

The induction ceremony is Nov. 8 at The Strong museum in Rochester, where the National Toy Hall of Fame is housed.