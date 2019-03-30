Tornado wreaks havoc on Colorado storage yard

FALCON, Colo. (KOAA) - Surveillance video captured a tornado ripping through a storage yard, destroying trailers in its path.

It happened Friday afternoon at the Falcon Storage Center in Colorado.

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado touched down briefly northeast of Falcon.

The tornado sent trailers tumbling.

Witnesses nearby said they thought it was a dust devil and didn't think anything of it.

The yard will be closed to the public for staff to access the damages.