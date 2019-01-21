Upside-down puppy back on his feet Video

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) - A puppy born with an extremely rare birth defect is working to get on his feet for the first time.

At just 8 weeks old, little Milo has already overcome a great hurdle. He was born with an issue related to his elbows, which left his tiny paws facing the wrong way.

"He's loud, and he's opinionated but he's also so sweet and cuddly," says rescuer Jennie Hays. "He's just a great little puppy."

Hays runs Oliver & Friends Farm Rescue and Sanctuary in Luther, Oklahoma. Milo was surrendered to her by a breeder, and they quickly learned of his rare condition.

Milo was only able to move around while doing a type of army crawl, which meant he needed surgery to be able to walk.

"He wouldn't have had any quality of life past another month or two, so it was definitely required," Hays says.

