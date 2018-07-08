VIDEO: Man and child get stuck on zipline above gators at Gatorland Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Courtesy WESH) [ + - ] Video

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) - If you think you're having a bad day - you might want to think again.

A man and a child got stuck on a zipline Saturday over a pool of alligators at Gatorland.

Video shows the pair hanging about 40 feet above the pool. At least two gators are visible in the video.

The zipline manager, Nick Cahippina, told our NBC affiliate WESH that the man and the child were never in any danger, and said Gatorland guides are fully trained for the situation.

According to Cahippina, the zipline gets stuck fairly often and is usually due to wind gusts.

The two were stuck on the zipline for about 20 to 25 minutes, officials said. Cahippina says it usually takes 10 to 15 minutes to get people down.