Videos showing babysitters abusing boy with Down syndrome spark outrage

Warning: The above video may contain disturbing or offensive images

AZTEC, NM. (KRQE) - They're disgusting videos of two teen babysitters abusing an 8-year-old boy with Down syndrome.

In one of them, they coax the boy into taking a hit from a bong. It's those videos, however, that did the babysitters in.

Two videos are circulating on social media, sparking outrage in the Aztec community.

The videos are difficult to watch, but the boy's mom says there are even more videos the public hasn't seen that are worse.

"He's the most loving, caring little boy and it disgusts me that they could do this to him. Especially while one of them being pregnant herself," she said.

Bricen's mother, Amanda Greenhaus, requested that KRQE News 13 show these videos in full without editing.

The first, according to police, is of Bricen being forced to smoke a bong while in the care of babysitters Lindsey Moss and Dallas Baron, who are both 19-years-old.

The second video, again involving Moss and Baron, shows them throwing an empty 5-gallon water jug at Bricen's head while the other recorded it with her cell phone.

Police say the videos were made last year, but it wasn't until this June that one of their friends -- who couldn't believe what she was seeing -- sent the videos to Bricen's father, who called police.

Bricen's distraught mother says that her son can't speak, and she had no idea this horrific abuse was taking place.

She also said three more videos exist. Two are of doors being slammed on Bricen's face.

"The other one is of them shoving a popsicle down his throat. They're holding him and he can't breathe," she said.

Despite Baron and Moss being arrested in June after police saw the videos, Bricen's dad posted the videos on Facebook this week, along with a lengthy post about exposing Baron and Moss.

His post prompted numerous calls to the Aztec Police Department.

Police then had to use social media to clarify that both young women have already been charged with child abuse.

Moss does not have a prior criminal record in New Mexico. Baron was cited for smoking pot in February of last year.

The boy's father is also spreading the videos hoping the two don't get a slap on the wrist.