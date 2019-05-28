Donate now to disaster relief fund after deadly tornado outbreak hits Ohio

DAYTON (NEXSTAR) — Severe storms late Monday evening spawned an apparent tornado outbreak that wreaked havoc across the Dayton and central Ohio area; Nexstar Nation’s Columbus, Ohio station NBC4 will livestream a telethon on Tuesday from 4-7:30 p.m. EDT benefiting the American Red Cross disaster relief fund in their efforts to assist those impacted by the storms.

The phone bank and continuing coverage of the devastation will livestream right here; tap here in the app to watch.

From western Montgomery County into Greene County, residents are assessing the damage and destruction to their homes, neighborhoods and workplaces after tornadoes up to EF-3 strength moved through the area.

One person died after a vehicle blew into their home on Fairgrounds Road in Celina, Mayor Jeff Hazel said. According to Hazel, several other people were seriously injured in Celina, but their injuries are not life threatening.