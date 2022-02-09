WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A donation from the estate of Richard “Dick” Smith will soon benefit students attending Wichita State and the University of Kansas, providing roughly $5.5 million to each university.

According to a news release from the schools, undergraduates at Wichita State will be eligible for the scholarship. At KU, which was Smith’s alma mater, Smith specified that the gift be divided equally between scholarships for undergraduates across the university and students studying geology, in which he earned a bachelor’s degree in 1954.

The donation was announced at a joint news conference on Wednesday between Wichita State President Rick Muma and KU Chancellor Douglas Girod.

“Kansas families: that’s who benefits from this gift,” Muma said. “While it’s a rare and precious opportunity for Wichita State and KU to receive a gift as sizable as Mr. Smith’s, it’s Kansas families who will ultimately benefit from Dick’s generosity and the relationships that are fostered through our partnership with the WSU Foundation.”

“This remarkable gift will create opportunities for KU and its students for generations to come,” Girod said. “It also reinforces the educational partnership between Wichita State and KU as both strive to create a stronger Kansas through higher education.”

Smith, who passed away at the age of 87 in January of 2021, was the founder of Range Oil Co. and a longtime resident of Wichita. Smith’s widow, Sonda Langel, was also in attendance. She said that her late husband believed strongly in the power of education.

“Dick believed that a college education could have an incomparable impact on the direction an individual’s life could take,” Langel said. “His family and friends join in celebrating the opportunities his scholarships will create for thousands of young Kansas students.”