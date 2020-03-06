Don’t forget about flu season – health officials say the illness is still around and strong

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – “We are still seeing some flu cases come through the door,” said Karen Bally.

Bally is Asencion Via Christi’s Director of Infection Prevention. She says this year the flu is lingering longer than last year, “We haven’t really seen a true decline in those numbers.”

Nationally , the Center for Disease and Control estimating 32 million illness cases, 310,000 hospitalizations, and 18,000 deaths from the flu this season.

The severity of cases may vary, “Some people may contract the flu and they might have very mild symptoms they may have a low grade fever, some aches, slight cough. For other folks that have underlying illnesses or medical conditions sometimes it can be very life threatening,” said Bally.

In light of the coronavirus, many stores have seen a high demand for items like hand sanitizer. Many of those items are just as necessary for the flu, “Many people are going out and getting hand hygiene products and alcohol based gels. Use them!” said Carla Yost, Chief of Nursing and Quality Officer at Ascension Via Christi.

The best way to prevent the spreading of the illness is with basic hygiene. “Staying home when you’re sick, washing your hands, cleaning your surfaces, covering your mouth,” said Bally.

Yost says it is important to practice those habits year-round,”You’ll be better prepared to reduce risk of transmission of germs and other infectious diseases.”

If you have not got a flu vaccine yet, the CDC says it is not too late.

